James E. Wilcox, 85, of Ellisville died Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. He was born Wednesday, Aug. 28, 1935, in Bivins, Texas.
Visitation will be Saturday, April 24, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home and burial will follow in New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother T.J. Stroo will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
After serving his country in the Army, Jamie and Rose had their first child, James, in Texas. Jamie began his lifelong career in the oil field service in Liberal, Kan., where they had their next two children, Greg and Danny. He soon transferred to Oklahoma City and continued to grow his family by having Ronny and Julie. After several years, they migrated south to their forever home in Ellisville and having their final child, Valerie.
He was a lifelong member of the Order of the Free Masons. He was a member and served as a deacon of New Hope Baptist Church. He was also a service-driven leader of the Oak Grove Community from 1969 to 2021, where he assisted numerous neighbors with many projects. His philosophy was “Treat people as you would like to be treated.” Finally, Jamie’s entire life revolved around his family and never missed a function they participated in.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Orval and Eunice Mae Hogue Wilcox; sisters Willie Josephine Clayton, Dorothy Mae Armstreet, Eunice Orval Perry and Nora Lee Owens; and daughter-in-law Sharron Wilcox.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years Rose E. Wilcox; sons James Wilcox, Greg Wilcox (Mitzi), Danny Wilcox (Shannon) and Ronny Wilcox; daughters Julie Wilcox and Valerie Wilcox; grandchildren Jessie Wilcox, Jimmy Wilcox, Katie Wilcox, Tori Mitchell (Brady), Hollin Wilcox, Marleigh Wilcox, Sarah Wilcox, Heather Wilcox (Ricky), Josh Wilcox, Vincent Wilcox, Caleb Wilcox, Savannah Bradley, Marie Kirtley (D.J.), Ericka Harris (Jon), Chapman Smith (Kati) and Austin Smith (Kenzie); great-grandchildren Eliza Mitchell, Lakynn Ruth Payne, Lucas Payne, Bodie Boleware, Kaden Bradley, Brayden Russell, Ashlynn Veysey, Noah Kirtley, Kaylee Russell, Jaxon Kirtley, Braxton Marlow, Knox Marlow and Waylon Smith; sister Inez Hillman; brother Charles (Charlie) Ray Wilcox; a host of nieces and nephews; and his oilfield family.
Pallbearers will be Vincent Wilcox, Caleb Wilcox, Jimmy Wilcox, Josh Wilcox, Chapman Smith and Austin Smith. Honorary pallbearers include Tony Freeman, Greg Napier, Tony Vanderslice and Coty Payne.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
