A graveside service was Thursday at Sellers Cemetery in the Whistler Community of Wayne County for Mr. James E. Wooten, 82, of Laurel (Wayne County), who passed from this life on Oct. 28, 2020 at his daughter’s residence. Brother Dan Atkins officiated the service and burial followed.
Mr. Wooten enjoyed visiting friends and family on his golf cart or anything Joe Wooten had with keys in it. His lunch was spent at David’s Grocery or at Vic’s. He enjoyed watching all wildlife, especially deer. He was a member of Lodge No. 309 of Breakenridge.
He was preceded in death by his wife Pat Wooten; brothers Frankie and Byron Wooten; sisters Mary, Beatrice and Christine; grandchildren Tony Earl and Bruce Myrick; great-grandchildren Timothy Milan, Tommy Myrick and Haley Sumrall.
He is survived by his daughters Melissa (Rudy) Milan, Melinda (David Nolan) Mayo, Marie (Larry) Sanford, Pam Sanford, Janell (Michael) Hall and Tina (Billy Wayne) Patterson; stepchildren Shawanda Jenkins, Shaun Jenkins and Carol Reeves; 19 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great grandchildren with another one on the way; sister Dot Wooten Hutto; and a number of nieces, nephews and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were Jamie Wooten, Rudy Patterson, Zach Sanford, Kenny Walters, Aaron Mayo, Joe Wooten with Rudy, Billy Wayne and Ricnie as alternates.
Jones and Son Funeral Home of Moselle was in charge of services.
(1) entry
May you rest in peace Pops....
- Shawanda Jenkins-(Nicholas)Morgan
Grandchildren-
Krishna Wright Jr.
Krishuna Wright
--Shawn (Andrea)Jenkins
Grandchildren -
Shundrea, Daysha, DaShawna, DaShawn, Bugger, Phat
Mother of Shawn and Shawanda ....
-Jacqueline Jenkins
