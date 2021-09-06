James Edgar Buchanan

James Edgar “Ed” Buchanan, 68, of Heidelberg passed away at his residence on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 in Heidelberg. He was born Thursday, Nov. 20, 1954, in Laurel to Phillip Edgar and Margaret Jane Buchanan.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Buchanan was preceded in death by his parents Phillip Edgar and Margaret Jane Sloan Buchanan; and brother and sister in-law Bobby and Debbie Buchanan.
Survivors include his daughter Michelle Haggard (Andrew); 11 grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a first-responder and a fireman with the Rustin Volunteer Fire Department.
Ed’s daughter thanks the people of the Bethel, Rustin and Sandersville communities for your expressions of love and concern for Dad.
