James Edsel Ezell of the Centerville Community was born Dec. 17, 1930 and passed away on Feb. 18, 2022 at the age of 91.
Mr. Ezell was a five-year veteran of the United States Navy. He worked in the hardwood lumber industry all his life and retired from Rutland Lumber Company in Collins. He was also a cattle farmer and was happiest while on his tractor working the “The Place.” He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church and attended Centerville Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his father James Olen Ezell; mother Virl Ezell; wife of 60 years Melba Dean Valentine Ezell; brothers Billy Ezell, Larry Ezell and Jerry Lee Ezell; and sister Kathryn Abercrombie.
Survivors include his daughter Angeleah (Bobby) Schumpert of the Centerville Community; sons Steven (Terry) Ezell of the Big Creek Community and Michael Ezell, Eric Ezell and Christopher (Kristy) Ezell, all of the Centerville Community; 11 grandchildren, Hayley Yarbrough (Michael), Jansen Ezell, Sunny Davis, (Chance), Maddie Ezell, Amellia Chancellor, Courtney Chancellor (Kimble Coats), Seth Schumpert, Adam Ezell, Alyssa Ezell, Roland Ezell (Amy) and Jared Ezell; 22 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be Thursday, Feb. 24, at Big Creek Baptist Church with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Hood will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Steven Ezell, Michael Ezell, Eric Ezell, Chris Ezell, Jansen Ezell, Jared Ezell and Clay Wade.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaruel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.