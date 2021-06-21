James Edward Bishop, 70, of Laurel died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. He was born Thursday, June 7, 1951 in Laurel.
A memorial service will be at a later date. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents R.J. and Mary Katherine Bishop.
Survivors include his sisters Gerry Whited and Glinda Cause; brothers Will Bishop and David Harold Bishop; nieces Katherine Whited and Kimberly Whited; and nephew Rodney James Whited.
Family will have an account at BancorpSouth in Laurel for anyone who would like to help with funeral expenses.
