James Edward Bryan, 72, of Laurel died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at home while surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Bryan was born April 3, 1947 in Laurel.
Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem Community Church (849 Lake Como Road, Laurel) with the funeral service at 11 a.m. Rev. Jamie Altman and Rev. Stanley Doggett will officiate with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Bryan enjoyed life to the fullest from his football days at Shady Grove High School to dirt bike riding, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Mr. Bryan was the former owner of Bryan Carpets and Bryan Pallet Company.
Mr. Bryan was born in Laurel to James L. Bryan and Lillie Mae Breland Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Henry Leon Bryan and Michael Edward Chancellor. Also, by his special foster parents Rudolph and Lillian Bullock Chancellor, who raised Jimmy from age 15, helping to form the direction for his life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Carolyn Sue Grice Bryan; sons James Paul Bryan (Rhonda) and Keith Edward Bryan (Lekita); grandchildren Dustin Holifield (Ashley), Brittney Bryan, Spencer Bryan, Hayden Bryan, Sydney Bryan and Blair Bryan; great-grandson Pierce Holifield; sister Linda Sue Bryan Evans (Don); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bryan was a member of Bethlehem Community Church, where he served as a director on the church board.
Pallbearers will be Marty Bullock, Jeff Horton, Todd Kennedy, Tim Lee, Gumby Salas and Mike Smith. Special music will be provided by Cris Davis.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www memorychapel.com
