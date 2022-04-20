James Edward Byrd, 83, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was born Friday, Feb. 10, 1939, in Laurel.
Mr.Byrd was preceded in death by his parents John Cyrus and Ida Jane Byrd; son Larry Shafer; brothers John E. Byrd and Jerry E. Byrd; and sister-in-law Bettye Byrd.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years Sandra Lee Byrd; sister Carolyn Byrd; brother-in-law George Jaynes; sisters-in-law Taunya Macht, Lynn Byrd and Virginia James; daughter-in-law Daphne Shafer; granddaughter Khloe Shafer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Byrd worked with the Laurel Fire Department for 14-plus years after serving in the Army. During his military service, he was deployed to Miami for the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was prepared to invade Cuba should the need arise. He was self-employed as a housepainter and later as owner/operator of a pilot car company. He owned Cross Roads Grocery and Hamburger Stand in Myrick for 11 years. He was an active member of Bethlehem Baptist Church. He loved camping with his wife and touring the USA. He was happiest outside. He loved birds, flowers and all things nature. If something didn’t work correctly, he would analyze it and figure out a way to make it better. He always pushed himself to put forth more effort into a problem or project than others would give. He loved to color and was an expert at using intricate details and selecting the perfect color. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his hands and could build anything.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 24, from 2-3 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 3 p.m. and burial will be in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Cary Kimbrell will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Byrd, Byron Byrd, Scott Arrington, Brantley Johns, Jamey Kelley and Bob Smiley.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Langley, David Schutz, Larry West and John Gerlach.
A special thanks to Linda Suttle for all of your help and kindness. To George Jaynes: You were a true blessing and your love and support was unbelievable, thank you forever. To David Schutz: Thanks for the memories, hard work, good times and enduring friendship. To Larry West: I beat you at the pool tables many years ago and now I’ve beat you to the other side! See you there, my friend.
