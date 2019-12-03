James F. “Bo” Sasser, 74, of Laurel passed peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 24.
Born to James L. and Jo S. Sasser on May 16, 1945, Bo spent his youth among the big pines of Sabine Parish in Zwolle, La., becoming an avid outdoorsman and a talented basketball player. Bo attended college at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, where his love for the outdoors would lead him to a career as a forester with Georgia Pacific. A partner at one time in Laurel’s historic JM Wilson & Son’s feed store, he was also an enthusiastic member of the AQHA quarter horse community and enjoyed showing and preparing horses throughout central and south Mississippi.
Later in life he would develop a talent for servicing industrial electrical motors with his friends and colleagues at Beech Electric of Ellisville. He would also come to enjoy the challenges and rewards of working cattle with Randy Gray.
He is survived by sons Scott of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Stewart of Vicksburg; and sister Jane of Dallas. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Ansley and Stone.
His family offers their deepest heartfelt appreciation to the extended families of his longtime local friends Randy and Megan Gray, and to James and Becky Key. Their love and attention during his greatest time of need has been humbling to witness and can’t be overstated. Additionally, the family thanks the combined staff of Laurelwood Community Living Center for their compassionate and courteous care.
A service celebrating his life will be announced separately as details become finalized.
