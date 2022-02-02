James Franklin Eiland, 73, of Ellisville passed away Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Wednesday, Jan. 12, 1949, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 6, from noon to 2 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home, with funeral services at 2 p.m.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He was retired from Masonite after 38 years. He was a member of Ellisville United Methodist Church. He loved hunting and fishing and woodworking. He loved his grandchildren and his great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oliver and Nancy Eiland; and four brothers.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Jean Eiland; son James Franklin Eiland Jr. (Melissa); three daughters, Jeannie Marie Eiland (Rhonda), Julie Dianna Ward (Jason) and Jody Leann Windham; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and brother David Lavon Eiland.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.