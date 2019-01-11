James Franklin Lovette, 77, of Laurel passed away on Jan. 2, 2019.
Born in the Sanford community in Covington County on Nov. 1, 1941, Mr. Lovette was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for Hercules as a building operator prior to his retirement and he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Myrick. He also loved being a cattle farmer.
He was preceded in death by his sister Faye Baughman; and parents Cleve and Elma Lovette.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years Carolyn Lovette; son James Lovette (Alma); two daughters, Stephanie Moore (John) and Melissa Stringer (Jared), all of Laurel; one brother, Pat Lovette (Betty) of Seminary; and three sisters, Voncille Walters of Seminary, Lavine Hardin of Birmingham, Ala., and Ella Wease Gates of Petal. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Olivia Caitlyn Lovette, Bethanie Shae Lovette, Maggie Grace Lovette, Emily Dawn Lovette, Audrey Leeanne Moore, Wesley Lewis Moore, Summer Coral Phipps, Kori Alyssa Stringer, Lindsey Erin Stringer, Shyianne Kamryn Lena Stringer; and three great-grandchildren, Brantley Shawn Phipps, Breysen Ray Phipps and Jason Bransen Phipps.
Visitation was Jan. 4 at Memory Chapel. Services were Jan. 5 Memory Chapel. Rev. Rory Dill and Rev. Ken Walters officiated. Burial was in Myrick Cemetery in Jones County.
Pallbearers were Cary Hardin, Bradley Lovette, Allen Walters, Stewart Walters, Josh Howard, Craig Walters, Kirk Walters, Scotty Mims and Tim Leatherwood. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of First Baptist Church of Myrick.
