James Fred "Jim" Matthews of Laurel gained his heavenly wings on Oct. 23, 2021 at his daughter's home in Lucedale. He passed away after a hard battle with lung cancer.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 26, at Colonial Chapel of Laurel. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. with service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sharon Cemetery following the service. He will be laid to rest between his two sons.
He was born to the late Louie P. Matthews and Lula D Thomas Matthews on April 10, 1944. Jim owned several businesses during his working career, including Sharon Ref. and Appliance Repair, Sharon Satellite, Pine Belt Mini Storage and his pride and joy, Jim's Golf Carts. He had a love of cars and electronics.
He was preceded in death by his father Louie P Matthews; mother Lula D Matthews James; stepfather Rudell James; and sons Clay and Chris Matthews.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years Ann U. Matthews; daughter Courtney Kittrell (Mike); his two precious grandbabies, Avery and Matthew Kittrell; sisters Louise Jernigan and Sammy Wempren, both of Taylorsville; and stepbrother Stevie James.
Pallbearers will be Stevie James, Sherman Livingston, Tim Freeman, Floyd Clinton, Billy Ulmer and Adrian Loper.
The family thanks the nurses who helped take care of Jim — Forrest General Home Health (Dawn Barnett, Encompass Home Health (Alisha Slay and Lynn Fairley) and Encompass Hospice (Shannon Hollomon and Nita Poole) God's special angels.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.