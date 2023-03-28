James Fredrick Wansley of Laurel died Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the age of 90.
He was born May 4, 1932, in Laurel and lived most of his life in Laurel.
Fred graduated from George S. Gardiner High School in 1950. He was an honor student at Gardiner and played for the football team and ran track.
He enrolled at Jones County Junior College before enlisting in the Navy in January 1951 and served on a ship in the Pacific Theater during the Korean War, where he rose to 1st Class Petty Officer in just three years. He was discharged in January1955 in San Diego.
He returned home and attended Southern Miss before transferring to Mississippi State University. He graduated from MSU in 1958 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the Tau Beta Pi engineering fraternity while at MSU.
After graduation, Fred initially worked for Texaco in Port Arthur, Texas. He then got a job with Masonite Corporation in Laurel in 1959. During his 29-year tenure with the company, he held several department head positions, including the head of the new IBM computer department, order and material control, shipping and the maintenance department. After retirement, he served on the board of the Laurel Housing Authority and later, along with Wesley Simpson, was co-owner of Unfinished Furniture in Laurel.
He was a member of the American Legion and the VFW.
Fred married Barbara Duck on Oct. 21, 1960, at Laurel’s Magnolia Baptist Church. They were married for 59 years before she died on Aug. 5, 2020.
Fred enjoyed watching sports, especially football, and was an avid Mississippi State fan. In his earlier years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing and attending ballgames with his family. In his later years, he enjoyed working crossword puzzles in the newspaper, reading books and spending time on his computer. He had to have several cups of coffee in the morning, enjoyed a big breakfast and loved to grill steaks.
He was preceded in death by his wife Barbara; his parents Stogy Wansley and Naomi Herrington Wansley; brothers William “Bill” Wansley and Irby Wansley (Sybil); and sisters Sara Townley (Jimmy) and Clarice Wansley.
Fred is survived by his sons William R. Wansley and Shawn Wansley; grandchildren William Caleb Wansley and Annalee Wansley; sisters Dorothy Langston (Joe Ray) and Iva Carter (Chuck); and a host of nieces, great-nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. A brief memorial service will follow in the chapel. Fred’s brother-in-law Chuck Carter and nephew Joey Langston will give comments.
The family thanks the staff of Lynwood Senior Care for their help with Fred. He resided there for the past three months.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
