James G. “Greg” Patrick of Laurel met his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center, at the age of 61. Greg graduated from Northeast Jones High School in 1977. He served as a lieutenant at the Jones County Juvenile Detention Center for 11 years. He loved his job dearly and took pride in helping each kid that he could. He was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren. During his time off he enjoyed being in the woods or being at the baseball field. His family was everything to him.
He is preceded in death by his father W.A. “Pat” Patrick; mother Nellie Ann “Nell” Patrick; father-in-law Willard Chancellor; mother-in-law Gladys Chancellor; and brother-in-law Randy Chancellor.
Greg is survived by his wife of 43 years Lynn Patrick; daughter April Plymale and husband Jason; son Russ Patrick and his wife Amy; and his grandsons Leighton Patrick, Carter Wiginton and Fisher Plymale. Greg is also survived by his brother Mark Patrick; sisters-in-law Cathy Byrd, Jamie Chancellor, and Christa Thornton and husband Paul; nephews Cody Patrick, Chance Clark, Garrett Thornton and Wesley Nowlin; nieces Jennifer Chancellor Clark, Katie Chancellor Billings, Morgan Clark and Bailey Thornton Nichols.
Visitation will be for Mr. Patrick on Monday, Jan. 25, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Journey Church. Brother Robbie Johnson will officiate. Interment to follow in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be John Walley, Mark Patrick, Russ Patrick, Cody Patrick, Paul Thornton, Chance Clark and Wesley Nowlin. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Plymale, Larry Rayburn, Mike Chandler and Eddy Ingram.
The family thanks Dr. Graham Rogers, Dr. Wassem Mechleb, Dr.William Morrision, Melissa James, NP, the nursing staff on 2nd West, nursing staff on 1st West and nursing staff in ICU for the great care and compassion shown to Greg during his lengthy illness after his fall.
