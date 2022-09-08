James Glenn Melton, 58, of Ellisville passed away Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at his residence in Ellisville. He was born Wednesday, Jan. 1, 1964, in Mobile, Ala.
Visitation will be Sunday, Sept. 11, from 2-3 p.m. at Ellisville Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He loved fishing, hunting and being outdoors, and he especially loved his wife Lisa.
Survivors include his wife Lisa Gullion Melton; and his father James C Melton.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.