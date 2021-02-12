James Harold Webb Sr.

James Harold “Jimmy” “Jim” Webb Sr. died Feb. 11, 2021 following a planned heart surgery.
Jimmy was born March 29, 1941, to Harold and Lottie Webb of Laurel. He grew up on First Avenue, went to Lamar Elementary School and, at young age, loved fishing and baseball. He graduated from George S. Gardiner High School where he played baseball and was on the track team running hurdles.
After high school, Jimmy went to work for City Electric, then later Dixie Electric Power Association. He opened Webb Service Company providing electrical and refrigeration contracting. He later went to work for Stover Smith Electric Supply and then Chancellor Electric Supply and finished his career as maintenance director of the Laurel Fairgrounds, which he enjoyed immensely.
While his kids were young, he coached Dixie League Baseball and left a mark on many young players. He later enjoyed watching each of his boys play sports and participate in many other activities. He and Eve loved traveling and camping in their motor home, going to NASCAR races with family and riding their golf cart around the family lake. He was an active member and deacon of Second Avenue Baptist Church and chaperoned many youth trips. He remained active when the church moved and became Heritage Heights, where he served there until his untimely death.
He was the perfect father for his children and grandchildren and provided positive and moral guidance for them. He loved his wife and family and was proud of the accomplishments of each one of them. He will be missed by all that he touched
He is survived by his wife of 24 years Eve Wiggly Webb of Laurel; a blended family, including sons James Harold Webb Jr. and wife Cathy, Rev. Ronney Joe Webb and wife Maria, Dr. John Christopher Webb and wife Jill and James Shawver and wife Tina; daughters Eadie Camp and Andrea Gardner and husband John; sister Francis Aust and husband Larry; brother Jerry Webb and wife Joyce; and a host of grandchildren, nieces and nephews and his very special friend Pam Holifield.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 14, from 1-2 p.m. at Heritage Heights Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 2 with burial to follow in Hickory Grove Cemetery. Dr. Ken Regan and Rev. Ronney Joe Webb will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Beasley, Nicky Howell, Randy Shows, David Grayson, T.K. Thornton and Charles Brady.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rodney Cockerham, Dr. Randy Moore and Carmichael Carriage.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.