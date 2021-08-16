James Harold “Slick” Wilson, 83, of Taylorsville died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 in Laurel.
James Harold was born Aug. 29, 1937, in Taylorsville to Roosevelt and Louise Wilson. He retired from Southern Pine Electric Power Association with more than 40 years of service. He was in the National Guard for many years. After retirement, he spent much of his time on the Wilson Farm.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roosevelt and Louise Wilson; and brother Jimmy Wayne Wilson.
James Harold is survived by his wife of 65 years Rachel; sister Juanita Polk; children Jerry Dale, Timothy, Amp (Lynn), Ronald and Becky; 11 grandchildren, Hope (Casey), Megan (Brent), Clay (Wendy), Chantry, Landon (Kaitlyn), Justin (Jessica), Waylon, Cheyenne (Terrance), Nathan, Tyler and Devon; 18 great-grandchildren, Katelyn, Kylie, Emma, Chloe, Jacob, Christine (Andrew), Simon, Ryder, Bracklin, Heidi, Emmalee, Ethan, Khoen, Taelyn, Cason, Coda, Taeden, Gage and Lakyn; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Riley and Konner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside Services will be held at Fellowship Cemetery in Taylorsville on Monday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. Brother Jamie Aultman will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Clay Coker, Chantry Wilson, Landon Wilson, Nathan Wilson, Tyler Wilson, Devon Wilson, Justin Green and Waylon Green.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cason Green, Coda Magee, Gage Green, Ryder Wilson and Ethan Wilson.
The family sends a special thanks to Rachel, Brittany, Diana, Tracie, Savannah and all the amazing staff at Southern Care Hospice out of Hattiesburg.
James Harold will be loved and greatly missed.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.