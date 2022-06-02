James Harry Dotson, 91, of Laurel passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Loving Goods in Frisco, Texas. He was born Saturday, June 21, 1930, in Boise, Idaho.
Visitation will be Friday, June 3, from 5-8 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. A funeral service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at the church and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Nathaniel Molter will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Dotson was preceded in death by his wife Billie Frances Dotson; parents Harry Rufus and Nellie Maude Dotson; sisters Elizabeth Dickerson, Rhoda Lawrence, Rachel Hargrove and Pauline Dotson; brother John Dotson; and grandson Jeffrey Hargrove.
Survivors include his daughter Nellie Valencia (Julio); brother James H. Dotson II; grandchildren Tiffany Breland, Andrew Hargrove (Lacey), Brandy Few (Cagle) and Chelsea Hargrove; great-grandchildren Julian Baron, Madison Breland, Aria Hargrove, Kori Few, Adeleigh Hargrove, Christian Breland, Rylie Few, Judah Hargrove and Ryder Kelly; and brother, Joseph Dotson (Judy).
Pallbearers will be Andrew Hargrove, Julio Valencia, Titus Lawrence, Brent Sawyer, Hank Cain and Cagle Few.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Flynt, Curtis Flynt and Ivan Owen.
