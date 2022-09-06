James Henry Smith

James Henry Smith

James Henry Smith, 82, of Laurel passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at his home. He was born on Septe. 2, 1939, to Larkin and Ottie Estelle Smith.

James was preceded in death by his wife Sara Elizabeth Smith; and three siblings, Robert Smith, Margie Pearl Coker and Billy Ray Smith. 

He is survived by three children, David Smith, Darlene Lingle and Michele (Carl) Hill; three grandchildren, Maggie Smith, Lizzie Lingle and Shelbi (Ryan) Doggett; great-grandchildren Adalynn Doggett and Emmersyn Doggett; and brother Lon Smith.

Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.