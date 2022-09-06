James Henry Smith, 82, of Laurel passed away on Aug. 31, 2022 at his home. He was born on Septe. 2, 1939, to Larkin and Ottie Estelle Smith.
James was preceded in death by his wife Sara Elizabeth Smith; and three siblings, Robert Smith, Margie Pearl Coker and Billy Ray Smith.
He is survived by three children, David Smith, Darlene Lingle and Michele (Carl) Hill; three grandchildren, Maggie Smith, Lizzie Lingle and Shelbi (Ryan) Doggett; great-grandchildren Adalynn Doggett and Emmersyn Doggett; and brother Lon Smith.
Visitation will be Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at Open Door Baptist Church with the memorial service to follow at 11 a.m. at the church. A private burial will take place at a later date.
