The family of James Hilton Bounds of Ellisville is saddened to announce the passing of our loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend. After several hard years of battling Alzheimer’s Disease, James died peacefully Saturday, May 6, 2023 at the age of 93 with his beloved wife of almost 70 years and their son by his side.
The family invites all family and friends to a graveside service at Ellisville City Cemetery on Tuesday, May 9, at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10:30 a.m. to service time at the cemetery. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Born in Sumrall, James was one of six children. After graduating high school, he joined the United States Army, where he dutifully served his country for more than. 32 years. He served in both Korea and the occupational army of Japan, where he met and married his wife Nagako.
A veteran, a mechanic, an outdoorsman, a farmer and postman, but to James and his loved ones, his biggest role was father, husband and grandfather.
He lived such a full life, loving the outdoors and his family. He spent much of his free time hunting and fishing with his son, two grandsons and lifelong friend Leroy Colglazier. He spent countless hours gardening and farming, ensuring he always had fresh peas or watermelons to take with you if you ever visited his home.
He was the type of parent and grandparent who never missed an opportunity to support his family. He never missed an event that involved his son or grandchildren from beauty pageants to football games.
He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of almost 70 years Nagako “Kitty” Bounds;brother Louis Lavelle Bounds; son James A. Bounds (Carla); grandchildren Lauren (Blake) McBride, Wilson (Ali) Bounds, Shelby Bounds and Abbey (Drew) Crosby; six great-grandchildren.
James was preceded in death by his parents Otis and Martha Bounds; his brother Kermit Bounds; and sisters Madie Graham, Lesse May Everett and Myrtle Ross.
Pallbearers will be Wilson Bounds, Shelby Bounds, Blake McBride, Drew Crosby, Jay Purvis and Leroy Colglazier. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve and Dale Graham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.