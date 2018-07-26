James Howard Pearson departed for his heavenly home July 23, 2018 after a long illness, surrounded by those who loved him.
Visitation will be 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Memory Chapel. The funeral will be at 10 a.m. on Friday at Memory Chapel and the interment immediately following at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Bill Myers and Rev. Robby Johnson are officiating.
Howard was born in Wayne County on Dec. 17, 1930 and the family moved to Jones County when he was about 3 years old.
He graduated from Myrick High School in May 1949, and in the fall of 1949, joined the U.S. Air Force. He wanted to be an Air Force pilot, but due to his eyesight, was unable to fulfill his dream. Howard said, “I loved the military. The Air Force was good to me. I had a job I loved. I made many treasured friendships. I visited the nations of the world and I served my country.” He retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1972 as a Senior Master Sergeant. He received numerous citations for his distinguished service.
After his retirement in 1972, he and his Texan wife Mae Cothan moved to Laurel with their young son Jimmy. Shortly after arriving in Laurel, he was employed by the Swartzfager Ford Company. He worked as the office manager until his second retirement in 2000.
He is preceded in death by his parents Jim and Flossie Harrison Pearson; his wife Mae Cothan; and brother Harold Pearson.
He is survived by one son, James W. Pearson of Ellisville; one sister, Faye Pearson of Laurel; one step-brother, Mack Tucker (Ann) of Laurel; four stepdaughters, Linda Nolan (Al) of Griffin, Ga., Christi Acord of Smyrna, Ga., Ann McDonald of Leander, Texas, and Pat Lakey of Dubuque, Iowa; 10 step-grandchildren; eight step-great grandchildren; several step-nieces and nephews and cousins.
Howard was a member of Mill Creek Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Shriners. Among Howard’s various hobbies were listening to country music, watching football games and attending car-racing events. He had a sense of humor that his friends enjoyed. He was known for being a hard worker, honest and being a true friend.
The family is grateful for the excellent care given by the caregivers: Lynn Porter, Lora Huddleston, Cassandra Strickland, Willie Hancock and Sam Gullett. We wish to thank the Deaconess Home Health and Deaconess Hospice staff and medical team for their compassionate and professional care during Howard’s illness. Howard had a deep appreciation and respect for the long-term medical care he received and warm friendship extended to him by Dr. David Sullivan, Dr. Kenneth Grafton, Dr. Aremmia Tanious and Dr. Randolph Ross.
The pallbearers are Phil Dickerson, Gary Staples, Edward Strickland, Kristopher A. Lord, Sam Gullett and Al Nolan. Honorary pallbearers are The Men’s Sunday School class at Mill Creek Methodist Church, Vernon Brewer, Vernell Watkins, Rena Morgan, Cloyce Anderson, Randy Laird, Bonnie McLaurin, Janice Holifield, Ralph Campbell and Anita Adams.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
To view and sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.