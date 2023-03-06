James Hugh Wansley of Laurel passed away on March 3, 2023. He was born on June 12, 1932.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and a Shriner. He was a member of Salem Heights Baptist Church and enjoyed his time in the men’s Sunday school class. He enjoyed many nights of dominoes with his church friends. He loved and appreciated his Wednesday night suppers brought by his church family.
Hugh “Papaw” has been the absolute best husband, father and grandfather who anyone could wish to have. When we start reminiscing, you can’t help but to laugh as you hear all the fun adventures with him. From watching meteor showers, going down a slide in a blow-up canoe into the swimming pool and nearly drowning in the pool to telling one of the boys to jump into a frozen lake then falling down the hill trying to rescue him. Trying to get a great-grandson to run through a fountain fully dressed during a military graduation, Hurricane Katrina “life lessons,” riding a bicycle down stairs in his 60s, hanging lizards from his ears, wedding fun, golf-cart rides, weekend breakfasts, overalls (even at the beach), bedtime stories (no one tells them better), playing on the cannon, his pipes, falling out of a pear tree onto Mamaw, losing the golf cart (while he was on it), the USA tattoo, tree house, paddle boats, six-wheeler, the homemade zipline and dressing as Santa. He has fully participated in and made memories throughout all of our lives and we all agree that he is one of the toughest and greatest men ever.
He was preceded in death by his parents Otto Wansley and Louise Wansley; his brother Lester Wansley; his sister Joyce Blackledge; his daughters Linda Wansley and Cynthia Hill; his grandchild Clay Beech; and by Mrs. Catherine Wansley.
He is survived by his wife Gertrue Wansley of Laurel; his sons James “Jimmy” Wansley (Lisa), Sammy Beech (Teresa), Sidney Beech (Joyce) and Stanley Beech (Lynn), all of Laurel; his daughter Teresa Wansley of Laurel; his siblings Betty Byrd, Jerry Wansley Wansley Jr. (Jan) and Jack Wansley (Brenda); 21 grandchildren, Christopher Chamblee, Trixie Johnson (Shawn), Casper Wansley, Tyler Wansley, Michelle Price (Danny), Kenneth Holifield (Glorive), Chelsy Franklin (Josh), Erica Torres (Jordan), Stephanie Harrison (Andy), Stacie Pitts (Ricky), Jamie Lewis (Sonya), Shane Lewis (Angie), Paula Hill, Regina Lewis, Merry Catherine Evans (Jason), Nikki Beech, Candice Beech, Frankie Beech, Christy Sumrall (Bryan), Katie Moss (Vince), Stanley Beech Jr. (Teneil); 41 great-grandchildren; many great-great-grand-children; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be Monday, March 6, at Salem Heights Baptist Church of Laurel. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Brent Benson will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com
