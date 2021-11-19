Mr. James "Jim" Jenkins, 92, passed from this life Nov. 17, 2021.
Born July 15, 1929, Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Artis Jenkins and Emma Holifield Jenkins; his first wife Evelyn Fay Jenkins; wife Kathleen Jenkins; sisters Osie McCinnis, Melba Dunn, Evelyn Snow and Sue Varner; and brothers Homer, William David (W.D.) and Billy Ray.
Jim is survived by his children James Ronald Jenkins (Earlene) of Ekron, Ky.; Daniel Jenkins of Laurel; his stepson George A Bridges (Sue) of Laurel and stepdaughter Kathy Sullivan (Lynnwood) of Mount Olive; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim proudly served in the Army for 20 years. After basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia, he was stationed in Austria, where he served in Occupation Forces after World War II. Later in his Army career, he served in the infantry during the Korean War and in the Vietnam War. Jim was awarded a Bronze Star for his combat services and retired as sergeant first class. Once he completed his service in the Army, Jim became an officer for the Moss Point Police Department, a deputy sheriff for Jackson County and a Jackson County District 5 road foreman.
Jim moved back to Laurel as he approached his retirement years. He connected with his teenage sweetheart Kathleen and enjoyed 39 years of marriage. They attended Antioch United Methodist Church where Jim enjoyed participating in workdays and helping keep the church grounds in pristine condition. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. Although Jim taught his children and grandchildren many lessons, he leaves them with a perfect example of patience and devotion as they watched him care for Kathleen as she battled Parkinson’s. Jim served his country, state, local community, church and family with great honor.
A celebration of life will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Monday, Nov. 22, with visitation from 9 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Antioch United Methodist Church cemetery. Pallbearers are Dan Frith, Jimmy Jenkins, Jason Sullivan, Ross Sullivan, Austin Sullivan and Jason Creel, with Ralph Neilson as honorary.
In lieu of flowers and in the spirit of Christmas, the family requests donations be made to Wreaths Across America at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.
The family thanks Ashley Ward for taking such good care of their Dad and Papaw.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
