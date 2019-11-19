James ‘Jim’ Austin Masters
Dec. 9, 1928 – Nov. 16, 2019
James “Jim” Austin Masters passed away in Laurel on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at 90 years old. He was born on Dec. 9, 1928 to James Arthur Masters and Vertice Ruth Windham in Laurel.
The family has planned a graveside service for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
Jim was a graduate of Ellisville High School, where he met the love of his life Anita Scoggins. They were married on June 18, 1949.
Jim proudly served his country in the United States Navy and later served in the Mississippi National Guard, retiring after 37 years of service. Jim worked at Smith’s Sunbeam Bread and Laurel Coca-Cola. Jim was a former member of Harmony Baptist Church and a member of West Laurel Baptist Church. Jim also played an integral role in establishing the community’s Veterans Memorial Museum.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Anita Scoggins Masters, and their two children Ramona “Mona” Ann Wiggins (Mike) of Ranburne, Ala., and James Edward “Eddie” Masters (Kathy) of Ellisville. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Josh Bishop of Carrollton, Ga., Rebecca Masters Ramsey (Trevor) of Huntsville, Ala., and Rachel Masters Carlisle (Grant) of Tallahassee, Fla.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Veterans Memorial Museum located at 920 Hillcrest Drive in Laurel, MS.
