James L. Clark

James L. "Jim" Clark, 87, of Laurel went to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 4, 2021 in Laurel. He was born Tuesday, April 11, 1933, in Laurel
A graveside service will be Sunday, March 7, at 2 p.m. at Clark Cemetery with burial to follow. Brother David Fedele will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Jim was affectionately known as the Mayor of Myrick, the Waterman and was the first volunteer fire chief of Myrick. Everyone in the community knew who to call when they were in need, because Jim loved to help his neighbors. He was an avid outdoorsman, but his favorite hobbies included turkey hunting, deer hunting, and coon hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents George and Minnie Mae Clark; three sisters; four brothers; and grandson Joseph Ross Shelton.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years Sonjie Clark; two daughters, Lasondra "Dubie" Clark Zweigbaum (David) and Jamie Clark; son Martin "Marty" V. Ryals (Angie); grandson David Martin Ryals; and great-granddaughter Nevaeh Noel Clark.
Pallbearers will be Timmy Sullins, Landon Howard, Chad Walters, Dale Dunn, Joshua Collins and Kevin Dunn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to any non-profit organization for Alzheimer's/Dementia or M&M Volunteer Fire Department.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.