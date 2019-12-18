James Larry "Gary" Keen, 68, of Bay Springs died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in Bay Springs. He was born Friday, Jan. 12, 1951 in Meridian.
Memorial services will be Sunday, Dec. 22, at 4 p.m. at Grace Covenant Church in Ellisville. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of the arrangements.
Larry learned how to read in Bible school in 2003 and was currently enrolled in Grace School of the Spirit at Grace Covenant Church. He was a man of God who studied his Bible. He was a deer hunter, pig farmer, loved Blacksmithing and was an avid wood craftsman.
He was preceded in death by his father J. W. Keen; brothers Alton Keen and Donald Keen; and sister Janice Ruth.
Survivors include his wife of 43 years Roberta Keen; daughter Brandy Eaves; three grandchildren; mother Bessie Bryant; brother James Earl Keen (Mary Lou); cousin David Keen (Trisha); sister-in-law Rhonda Lee; brother-in-law Bobby Lee (Melissa); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members.
