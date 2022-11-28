James Larry Parker, 82, of Laurel, born June 24, 1940, departed to his heavenly home Nov. 10, 2022.
Larry was preceded in death by his father Rev. Ollie F. Parker; his mother Norma Musgrove Parker; his sisters Ollie Dean Parker Brunson and Norma Jean Parker Ford; and his brother Bill G. Parker.
Larry is survived by his son Dean Parker; his grandson Justin Parker; granddaughter Sadie Claire Parker; his niece Connie Bailey; and Hal Brunson.
Larry was very active in his community and lived a long, fun life. Larry was a member of First Baptist Church of Shady Grove and loved God. He will be very missed. The funeral will be Friday, Dec. 2 at Shady Grove First Baptist church starting at 11 a.m.
