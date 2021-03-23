James Lavon Smith Sr., 93, was called Home to be with the LORD on March 17, 2021. He was born on Jan. 15, 1928, in Avera to J. Elmer Smith and Willie Mae Walley Smith.
Mr. Smith, a U. S. Navy veteran, began his education in the Greene County Public School system, graduating as valedictorian of his beloved Sand Hill High School Class of 1945. He graduated from Jones Junior College in 1947, attended Rice University and Mississippi State University and then received a BS degree from USM in 1950.
Lavon began his career as a math teacher and basketball coach at Rocky Creek High School in George County. His having volunteered there as a scoutmaster resulted in his being recruited as a professional in the Boy Scouts of America. He served as an executive in the Pine Burr Area Council for more than 14 years, advancing scouting extensively in South Mississippi and contributing to the opening of Camp Tiak in Wiggins in 1955. He was the camp’s first director. Lavon then transferred to the Ouachita Parish Council, where he served as the executive director for Northeast Louisiana. Throughout his lifetime, Lavon tirelessly continued to serve scouting as a volunteer, earning the Boy Scouts Silver Beaver Award as well as many others.
When he was later called back to the Hattiesburg area, Dr. R. C. Cook enlisted Lavon to become a vice president and agent and assigned him to work with credit life sales with his local company, Southeastern Life Insurance Company, which later merged with Republic National Life. Lavon was assigned to credit life sales in banks across the Southeast, where he worked until the late 80s. Following his retirement from insurance, Lavon went on to work with his wife DeLois as a broker and builder of Heritage Log Homes and as property manager in the real estate industry.
Mr. Smith gave selfless service to his Lord, his country, his family and his friends. He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church since the mid-1950s, where he faithfully worshiped, taught, led and served as an elder.
His service and leadership was instrumental in establishing Kindness International’s headquarters in Hattiesburg. Kindness Foundation is a non-profit Christian educational society and longtime accredited member of ECFA. As a member of Kindness Foundation’s National Advisory Board, Lavon made many trips to Russia and the Ukraine spreading the gospel and distributing Bibles and Christian literature to students and teachers.
Lavon served in leadership roles in numerous civic organizations, including the Kiwanis and Rotary clubs. He was an organizer and charter member of Sunrise Rotary Club in Hattiesburg. In the 1950s, he was a member of concerned community leaders who worked diligently to have the first United Way of Forrest County chartered.
Lavon supported political causes and promoted voting, which brought him recognition from the State of Mississippi for his work with the National Republican Party. He was a true patriot and loved his country and the Biblical principles it was founded on.
Mr. Smith is survived by his wife DeLois L. Smith; children Brenda Pace of the Mississippi Gulf Coast, J. L. Smith Jr. of Hattiesburg, Randy (Florence) Smith of Roswell, Ga., Freida (Charles) Everitt of Hattiesburg and Michelle (Dan) Newcomb of Houston, Texas; and "bonus" children Dr. DeLisa Lewis of British Columbia, Cnada, and Mark (Keri) Lewis of Mayhew.
He was Grandpa/Papa Lavon to surviving grandchildren Shane Strong, Summer Hewes, Douglas Ross, Dr. Justin (Dr. Christie) Smith, Jeremy (Priscilla) Smith, Joshua Gray, Jodie (Layne) Reach, Nicolas Latham, Blake Latham, Caleb Newcomb, Sophia Newcomb and Olivia Newcomb; "bonus" grandchildren Robert (Keats) Lewis, Heather (Ben) Williamson, Andrew (Kinsey) Lewis and Sarah Lewis; great-grandchildren Josie (Dr. Kenneth) Bull, Dalton Ross, Alex Strong, Camdyn Pierson, Kyleigh Gray, Smith Hewes and Henry Smith; great-great-grandchildren Gianna Bull, Maddox Bull and Baylor Bull; and beloved cousins Cecile Sandifer, Ann Guin, Elwin Smith and Merlan Smith.
Lavon loved to laugh at a good joke or story or cartoon. He enjoyed buying and selling or searching for classic cars, snacking of any kind and fresh fruit and vegetables from his own garden. He was a world class “power napper” and “sweets and nuts” eater, in that order — anywhere, anytime! He was a loyal, devoted friend to many and will be deeply missed.
Jones and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Hattiesburg at 10 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, and Internment following in Highland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, his family asks that charitable donations be made to:
• Westminster Presbyterian Church, 115 North 25th Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39401 You can also donate at their website, www.WestminsterHattiesburg.com
• Southwest Presbyterian Church, 6033 South Rice Ave., Bellaire, TX 77401 You can also donate at their website, www.SWPres.org
• The Kindness Foundation, 4 Willow Bend Drive, Hattiesburg, MS 39402. You can also donate at their website, www.KindnessFoundation.org
• Mutual Rights Congregational Methodist Church, 348 Mutual Rights Loop, Leakesville, MS 39451.
