James Lawrence King, 65, of Stringer passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Sunday, April 24, 1955, in Laurel.
Graveside services will be Saturday, Aug. 15, at 10 a.m. at Edon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Nate Blackledge will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no public visitation. Also, please wear a mask and practice social distancing at the graveside service.
Jamie resided in Stringer and was a graduate of Stringer Attendance Center and Jones County Junior College. He was retired from Mississippi Power Company after 34 years of service.
He was a member of Edon Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the choir. His hobbies were golfing, hunting and fishing. Jamie’s favorite thing to do was be “Pal” as he watched his grandchildren’s many activities.
He was preceded in death by his father Eras King; father-in-law Bob Trulsen; and mother-in-law Jo Trulsen Daly.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Sandra Trulsen King; mother Pauline Bufkin King; children Amy King Hunt (Ryan) and Andrew Lawrence King (Emily); grandchildren Blair Hunt, Baker Hunt, Barrett Hunt and Bryce Espinola; brothers Michael King (Twyla) and Billy King (April); sister Deborah McCallum (Jim); brother-in-law Rusty Trulsen (Cheryl); sister-in-law Angela Griffin; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jason McCallum, Shawn McCallum, Warren King, Blake Frazier, Keith Parker, Bob Maddox, Russell Dickinson and Bill Free.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Edon Cemetery, 579 CR 7, Stringer, MS 39481, or Cause for Hope, c/o Summerland Baptist Church, 80 SCR 28-4, Taylorsville, MS 39168 or your favorite charity.
