James Leo Hale was born on May 11, 1942 and returned home on May 11, 2020. He was a loving husband, a fantastic father and a doting grandfather.
Jim, as he preferred to be called, lived a very full life. He married Carolyn in 1965 after he served at the Ellisville station of the United States Air Force.
He also served on Johnston Island during the Vietnam era. He was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America and the Masonic Lodge, as well as several other civic organizations throughout much of his life.
He also worked for AT&T and retired from that company as an engineer.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents Leo Vennard Hale and Berta Mae Hale; and his wife of 50 years Carolyn B. Hale.
He is survived in death by his sister Lucy H. Smith and her son Randy Smith of Staunton, Va.
Jim is also survived by his two children, Alford L. (Kristy) Hale of Birmingham, Ala., and Stephanie L. Hale of Ellisville; and his three granddaughters, Katlyn Culpepper, Maggie Hale and Sydney Hale.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Forrest General Home Health and Hospice (Address: 304 S 40th Ave., Hattiesburg, MS 39402).
The family sends heartfelt thanks to the workers and caregivers who participated in the care of Jim Hale and his loved ones.
