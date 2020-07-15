James Leo Quinn Jr.

James Leo “Jimmy” Quinn Jr. departed this life June 13, 2020, a resident of Laurel. He was born Aug. 22, 1927, to Ida Merle Adams Quinn and James Leo Quinn in the living quarters of his father’s Sinclair Oil service station in Sturgis.
His mother, father and sister Jacqueline Quinn Barncard preceded him in death.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years Billie Marie Allred Quinn; brother Dale Quinn of Birmingham; son James Leo “Jim” Quinn III of Hattiesburg and wife Shea Elliott Quinn; daughter Sherrill Quinn Coley and husband David Coley. Surviving grandchildren are Benjamin Lee Quinn of Denver, Hannah Elizabeth Quinn of Grand Bay, Ala., Samuel James Quinn of Hattiesburg and David Kirk Coley, Jonathan Quinn Coley, Ann Marie Coley Purser and husband Kevin Scott Purser and Amy Kathryn Coley, all of Birmingham. He was recently blessed with great-grandchildren James Scott Purser and Laurel Day Purser.
Following graduation from high school in Sturgis, and at 17 years of age, Jimmy Quinn enlisted in the United States Navy, with Honorable Discharge Aug. 2, 1946. He continued his education at the University of Mississippi, graduating from pharmacy school in 1952. That same year he married Billie Marie Allred of Collins. Following employment at Carter Drugs in Laurel, he established drug stores in Jackson and Little Rock, Ark. From 1960 to 1965, he worked as a sales representative for E.R. Squibb Company. He opened Quinn Pharmacy in Laurel in 1965, owning and operating that business until 1985. He continued his work in pharmacy at the South Mississippi State Hospital in Laurel and Ward’s Drug Store in Ellisville, retiring in 2007 at the age of 80.
He was a founding member of Trinity Presbyterian Church and current member of First Presbyterian Church in Laurel. He loved his devoted wife Billie, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and in-laws.
A serious man and hard worker, he was a lover of books and music, Ole Miss football and college basketball. He read widely in history, philosophy and religion and was seldom outside arms’ reach of his Kindle reader. He managed his own affairs until the end. Waking in some distress on Monday morning, he was calm and measured passing peacefully early the same day, July 13, 2020. Jimmy Quinn, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Graveside services will be at Collins City Cemetery on Thursday, July 16, at 11 a.m.
