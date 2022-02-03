A lifelong resident of Jones County, James was born on July 4, 1931, to Thomas Watson Hembree and Hattie Yelverton Hembree. He is a World War II veteran who, upon returning from his tour of duty, met his future wife Ruby Lee Sims. They were married in 1950 and thus began 55 years of love, six children, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
He always had a passion for learning, which was clearly demonstrated by his love of music. His independent spirit coupled with his passion to learn also led him to develop skills across multiple trades including sheet metal, heating and air-conditioning, carpentry, electrical and mechanical engineering. He applied these trades and subsequently retired from General Motors Delco Remy plant in Laurel after 20-plus years of service. While continuing to work full time, he also faithfully served his church as deacon and lay minister which ultimately led to his becoming a credentialed Assembly of God pastor. It goes without saying, James Hembree never sat still for long!
His 90 years of life held many proud and happy moments, but as with all of us it sometimes holds moments of grief and pain as well. He was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life Ruby Lee; his son Jimmy Hembree; his daughter Judy Probert; his granddaughter Tabetha Quates; and grandson Ryan Spradley.
He is survived by his daughters Deborah Fountain, Barbara Spradley and Marsha Davis; his son Jim Hembree; his wife Linda Walters Hembree; and many grandchildren.
Although we will miss him greatly, we know that our loss is heaven’s gain. Our wish is for all who knew him to be able to celebrate his life with us. Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 4, from 5-8 p.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at First Assembly of God in Ellisville, followed by internment at Ellisville Cemetery.
