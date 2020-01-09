James Leon Welch, born Jan. 18, 1932 in Jasper County, passed away on Jan. 8, 2020 at the age of 87.
Mr. Welch was employed as a supervisor with Great American Management prior to his retirement. He was a member of West Laurel Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Chester Welch Sr. and Aline Page Welch; his wife Shirley Loretta Boone Welch; and his brother Chester Welch Jr.
Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Buckhaults Musgrove (Howard) and Marsha Yoder (Joe); grandchildren Joel Buckhaults (Lacy) and Laura Buckhaults Jones (Steven); great-grandchildren Marley Buckhaults, Jack Buckhaults, Chloe Jones and Grayson Jones; sister-in-law Betty Windham; brothers-in-law Charles Boone and Roger Boone; and special friend Barbara Jenkins.
A graveside service will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. Charles Boone will officiate.
