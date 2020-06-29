James Leonard “Jim” Davis peacefully passed from this life to be with Jesus on June 27, 2020 at 83 years of age.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Myrick Cemetery. Rev. Robby Johnson will officiate.
He was born Oct. 10, 1936 to Travis and Betty Catherine Davis of the Myrick community. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Shirley Welch Davis; loving son Joseph Curtis Davis; granddaughter Callie Allyn Davis, brothers Pete, Fred, Ben, Pat and Melvin Davis; and sister Miriam Thomas.
Left to cherish his memories are his beloved children Teresa (John) McNeil, Jeff (Sherry) Davis and Mike (Lee Ann) Davis; grandchildren Bridget Melton, Chase Davis, Kashay Sullivan, Chance Davis, Tasha Davis, Haydon Davis and Keagan Davis; great-grandchildren Kaine Nichols, Conner Melton, Carter Melton, Claire Boutwill, Kynlie Anderson, Braylon Davis, Kullen Sullivan, Kolt Sullivan, Oaklyn Davis, Hawk Davis, Dawson Brewer, Nattalie Welborn, Marlee Welborn and Charlee Davis; brothers Lewis (Betty) Davis and Lester (Linda) Davis.
He was a U.S Army veteran. After serving his country, he retired from the oilfield. He was a member of the Clyde Howard Lodge No. 0525
Jim was a hard worker and sitting idle wasn’t an option. Always willing to lend a helping hand, even as his body became frail in his later days, he would always ask, “Can I help in anyway?”
He enjoyed hunting and fishing to the fullest. He was a member of Little Tiger Creek Hunting Club. There, he was known as “Sawbriar,” and for certain, “Sawbriar” left many fond memories at the deer camp.
Our heartfelt appreciation and gratitude is extended to the loving friends as well as the dedicated professionals of Laurelwood and Compassus Hospice. We would like to extend a personal thank you to Quay Miranda, who referenced our Dad as her baby.
Pallbearers will be Mike Davis, John McNeil, Chase Davis, Chance Davis, Kaine Nichols and Keagan Davis. Honorary pallbearers will be Leroy Sullivan and Mike Donald.
“So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice, and no one will take away your joy.” John 16:22
We will miss you dearly POP. Until we meet again.
