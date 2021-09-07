James M. Smith Jr., 81, of Singer passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021 at his residence in Stringer. He was born Monday, Nov. 6, 1939, in Philadelphia, Miss.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 9, from 10-11 a.m. at Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church with burial to follow in Bethlehem Community Church Cemetery. Brother Jamie Aultman will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Georgia Smith.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years Sue Beth Smith; children Angela Sarris, Paula Smith and Mike Smith (Beth); grandchildren Thomas Sarris, Michael Smith and John Patrick Smith; sisters Dot Hollis, Frances Marshall, Yvonne Smith and Donna Thompson; and brother Richard Smith.
Pallbearers will be Rodney Kirby, Lannis Walters, Keith Bryan, Jamie Williamson, Brent "Tank" Gilbert and Bethlehem Community Church Men’s group.
Honorary pallbearers will be Paul Sims, Mutt Lee, Mac McLeod, Ralph Craven and Nick Bullock.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
