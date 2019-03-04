James M. Williamson

James “Jim” M. Williamson, 47, of Taylorsville, born Dec. 21, 1971, passed away March 3, 2019.
Mr. Williamson worked as a behavioral health assistant with Boswell Regional Center. He loved to cook, had a big heart and enjoyed taking care of others.
He was preceded in death by his parents James Marvin Williamson and DeDe Gardner Williamson; and one brother, Richard Holbert.
Survivors include his wife of 16 years Mary Williamson; sons David Brady II (Anna) and Jamie Williamson; daughter Kayla Garner (Jimmy); brothers Larry Holbert, Jason Suibielski, Joe Williamson, Tim Williamson and Toby Williamson; grandchildren Jacie Garner, Malerie Garner and Sadie Garner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel on Tuesday, March 5, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be Wednesday at Antioch Baptist Church in Jasper County at 11 a.m. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. Brother Mike Walker and Brother Steve Pouncey will officiate. Burial will be in Antioch Cemetery.
Pallbearers include Joe Williamson, Tim Williamson, Toby Williamson, Jason Suibielski, Marvin Galloway, Calvin Rose, Jason Soules and Michael Parrish.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.