James Marion McCarty, 78, of Stringer went to his Heavenly home on Sept. 30, 2022. He was born on Friday, Jan. 14, 1944, in Stringer to parents James Onui and Annie Corine McCarty. Marion was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Marion was a member and deacon of Stringer Baptist Church. He was a devout Christian and loved to study The Word of God and present it to his Sunday school class over many years. He was a Gideon for many years. He loved the Lord and wanted others to come to know our Lord and Savior. He always said, “The Lord will see you through and we have been blessed because of our Lord and Savior.”
Marion was a 1962 graduate of Stringer High School. He then furthered his education at Jones County Junior College, then continued on to Samford University’s School of Pharmacy in Birmingham, where he graduated in 1967. After graduation, he and his wife Faye moved to Canton for several years before moving back to Jasper County, where he worked in many pharmacies over south Mississippi and Alabama. He served in the community as a pharmacist and business owner of Standard Drugs for almost 40 years, where he was known by many as “The Drug Store Man.”
A funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 3, at 11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs. Burial will follow in Providence Baptist Church cemetery in Stringer. Dr. Richard Clark and Brother Travis Watkins will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
Marion was proceeded in death by his parents James Onui and Corine McCarty; and sister Betty Burnett.
Marion is survived by his wife of 58 years Faye Spradley McCarty; children Jason McCarty (Vivian) and Jennifer McCarty Phillips (Ronnie); six grandchildren, Kolton and Rebekah McCarty, Kortlyn Paige McCarty, Karlee Abigail McCarty, Brantlee McCarty Phillips and Brecken Leroy Phillips; sister Linda McCarty Cannon (Louis); and a host of family, nieces, nephews and special friends.
He was truly one of a kind and loved by many; we loved him, as he loved us.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” – 2 Timothy 4:7
Pallbearers will be Kolton McCarty, Terry Phillips, Wyatt Clark, Michael Hicks, Justin King, Shannon Spradley and Michael Herrington.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brecken Leroy Phillips, A.B. Blackwell, Dale Pickens, deacons of Stringer Baptist Church, Glenn Myers, Reon Wade, David Mosley and Grant Kelley.
Special music will be performed by Cindy King.
