James Martin Jenner

James “Jim” Martin Jenner passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 to his heavenly home. Jim was born on Feb. 27, 1938, in Lake City, S.C. At the age of 11, Jim’s parents Edward and Lottie Jenner moved to Laurel, where they established a successful drive-in movie theater business called The Original Cinema.
As an adult, Jim became co-owner of the family business and developed numerous drive-in movie theaters throughout Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. Jim was an extraordinarily talented artist and enjoyed creating landscape and portrait paintings. Jim’s true passion was rebuilding and restoring antique cars. He took special pride in preserving the authentic craftsmanship and beauty of vintage American automobiles engineered in the 1920s through the 1960s.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved longtime companion and best friend of 38 years Stephanie Lloyd Robinson, who he affectionately called “Jellybean”; his five daughters, Denise Jenner McAndrews (Ronnie), Therise Jenner Perez (Joe), Brandy Jenner LeCesne (Terrel), Jennifer Raquel Jenner and Melissa Rene Jenner; his 11 grandchildren, Brandon, Deanne, Brianne, Daniel, Stephen, Terry, Colin, Phoenix, Evan, Joshua and Abigail; and his four great-grandchildren, Evan, Caden, Taylor and Rhylie Dey. He is also survived by Everett “Robbie” Robinson IV (Cindy), who he considered to be the son he never had. He was the special “Papa” to Lindsey Lloyd and Kelsey Robinson.
A graveside service was Friday, April 16, at Lake Park Cemetery in Laurel. The Honorable Judge Charles Pickering officiated.
Friends and family served as pallbearers.
The family thanks Dr. Mark Horne, the staff of Laurel Dialysis (Hattiesburg Clinic) and the doctors and nurses of Forrest General Hospital Intensive Care Unit for their loving and compassionate care. The family especially thanks Brad Pickering and Lakin Palmer for their excellent professionalism and care provided. Their genuine empathy and sensitivity will always be remembered.
If family or friends would like to honor Jim’s memory, donations to the Christian organization Living Services, Inc. P.O Box 275, Madison, MS 39130 or online at livingservices.org will be greatly appreciated.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
