James Milton Daughtrey, 63, of Meridian passed away on March 13, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Daughtrey was born in Laurel on Sept. 13, 1956 and was a supervisor for Morgan Brothers. He liked to golf, fish and hunt, and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his father Herbert Daughtrey and his brother Paul Daughtrey.
Survivors include his mother Peggy Pitman; son Cory Daughtrey; daughter Jade Daughtrey; brothers Mike Daughtrey and Gary Daughtrey; grandchildren Raven Sims and Layla Sims; a special friend, Linda Robbin; and aunt Diane Forbes.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Bay Springs Cemetery.
