James Mitchell Calloway, 62, of Ellisville died Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 in Ellisville. He was born Saturday, Feb. 11, 1956 in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Ellisville Funeral Home in Ellisville. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellisville Funeral Home and the burial will follow in Spradley Cemetery. Brother Cody Pitts and Brother Jerry East will officiate.
He was preceded in death by father James Howard Calloway.
Survivors include mother Shirley Calloway; sons James Joshua Calloway, Cody Crowder and Kristopher Leggett; daughters Brandy Ramirez and Jennifer Pippen; daughters-in-law Robin Ann Terrase and Shasta Leggett; grandsons Ashton Brock, Abel Calloway, Francisco Ramirez, Fabien Ramirez and Julian Ramirez; granddaughters Ciera Jackson, Catalina Ramirez, Jasmine Ramirez, Kaylee Ramirez and Chloe Pippen; fiancé Elouise Leggett; son-in-law Ferdy Pippen; and aunts Ann Collins and Joan Weldy.
Pallbearers will be Joey Atwood, Brian Atwood, Vince Collins, Scott Collins, Gary Collins and Gary Smith.
