Mr. James N. Morrison, born in Heidelberg on Dec. 23, 1946, passed from this life on March 12, 2021 at the age of 74.
He was an Eagle Scout and also served in the U. S. Navy on the USS Albany. He was awarded the Outstanding Civilian Career Service Award for his distinguished service as a Procurement Analyst, Technology Section, Technology and Contract Support Branch, Acquisition and Technology Support Division, Directorate of Contracting, Aeronautical Systems Center, Air Force Material Command, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, from May 21, 1989 until Jan. 16, 2004.
Mr. Morrison was preceded in death by his parents Paul Morrison and Jean Basham Morrison; and his sister Susan Plissner.
Survivors include two nieces, Sara Plissner and Paige Plissner; close friend Eric Herrington; and other extended family and friends.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Friday, March 19, at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10. Interment will follow in Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
