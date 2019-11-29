James O. McDonald, 86, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born in Jones County on Sept. 1, 1933.
Mr. McDonald was a self-employed woodsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin McDonald and Nita Hodge McDonald.
Survivors include his three daughters, Billie Jo McBrayer and Jessie Mozingo, both of Alabama, and Charli Ann Minter of Mississippi; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sue McDonald of Louisiana.
Graveside services were at Florence Cemetery on Nov. 23, with visitation prior to the service at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
