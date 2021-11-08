James “Mike” Parker, 67, of Ellisville died Friday, Nov. 5, 2021 at home surrounded by family and friends. He was born Sept. 17, 1954.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 9, 2021 from 5pm-8pm at Ellisville Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday November 10, 2021 at 10am. Brother Cliff Lazenby and Brother Harold Rowzee will officiate. Burial to follow at Jordan Cemetery in Ellisville.
Mike was raised on Parker’s Dairy Farm in Ellisville. He loved all things farm and family. Mike married the love of his life, Beth, on July 1st, 1989. Together they raised a beautiful blended family, made 32 years of amazing memories, and had a lifetime of fun. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his and Beth’s family and their many wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carley J. Parker and mother, Faye Parker. Survivors include his wife, Beth Parker, sons: Shane (Gayle) Parker, Byron Windham and Jason Parker, daughter: Karley (Jimmy) Pitts, 10 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and multitude of nieces, nephews, and lifelong friends. Pallbearers include Byron Ray Windham, James Parker, Thomas Parker, Scott Robertson, Daniel Welborn, and Brandon Pitts. Honorary Pallbearers include Eddie Robertson, Kennon Davis, Stacey Shows, Joseph Pitts, Bill Ellzey, Richard Folks, Jerry Hayes, and Gary Kitchens.
