James Percy Graham passed away on Aug. 6, 2019, with his daughters holding his hands, after a difficult battle with melanoma.
Percy is survived by his wife of 54 years Dixie Graham; his daughters and sons-in-law Sonya and Clay Ready and Farrah and Steve Kennedy; and his beloved grandchildren Kailey Ready, Lily Ready, Wells Kennedy and Graham Kennedy. He is also survived by his brothers Houston Graham, Jerry Graham and Mark Graham.
He was preceded in death by his parents Joyce and Cloteal Graham; sisters Joy Parker and Talessia Coats; and his brother Therion Graham.
Percy was born in Stringer on April 19, 1941. He was a selfless person and made family his priority. As a young boy, he moved in with his widowed grandmother, Nobie Graham, to help care for her crops and livestock. He graduated from Stringer High School and served in the U.S. Navy on board the USS Saratoga.
Percy had a successful career testing natural gas pipelines across the United States. When his granddaughter Lily was battling a serious illness as an infant, he retired early to be by her side.
He was born and raised, lived and will be buried on the same beautiful land in Jasper County. Although he traveled all over the world, his favorite place was home. He will be lovingly remembered by his family for his devotion and dedication, as well as his wonderful sense of humor and storytelling.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1-3 p.m. A private graveside service will be at the family’s cemetery in Stringer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish Mississippi.
