James Phillip Lijana, born in Ohio on July 30, 1932, passed away at his residence on May 8, 2020 at the age of 87.

Mr. Lijana worked as a lineman for a utility company prior to his retirement. He loved working with his hands and feeding birds. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.

Mr. Lijana was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frank Lijana and John Lijana; and sister-in-law Peggy Lijana.

His survivors include four sons, Jimmy, John, Jerry and Jeffrey Lijana; one daughter, Jennifer Pappas; sister Mary Burd; and grandchildren James and Spencer Pappas and Benjamin and Franklin Lijana.

There will be no services. Condolences may be left online at www.memorychapellaurel.com.

