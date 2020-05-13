James Phillip Lijana, born in Ohio on July 30, 1932, passed away at his residence on May 8, 2020 at the age of 87.
Mr. Lijana worked as a lineman for a utility company prior to his retirement. He loved working with his hands and feeding birds. He was a parishioner of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Laurel.
Mr. Lijana was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Frank Lijana and John Lijana; and sister-in-law Peggy Lijana.
His survivors include four sons, Jimmy, John, Jerry and Jeffrey Lijana; one daughter, Jennifer Pappas; sister Mary Burd; and grandchildren James and Spencer Pappas and Benjamin and Franklin Lijana.
There will be no services. Condolences may be left online at www.memorychapellaurel.com.
