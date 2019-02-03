James “Morris” Pitts was born on June 10, 1944 in Bay Springs and died Feb. 1, 2019 peacefully in his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Mr. Pitts graduated in 1962 from Gardiner High School in Laurel and soon after joined the U.S. Marines. After six years in the Marines he came home to Laurel to attend Jones Junior College, USM and William Carey College. He worked at Petco Oil, Davis Kemp and, finally, retiring from Homeco Oil in 1986.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edith Pitts and William Thomas Pitts Sr.; grandparents Tom and Florence Pilgrim and Doyle and Eva Pitts.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years Judy White Pitts; his son James Herchel Pitts (Sonya) of Petal; and grandson Logan James Pitts; he is also survived by his brother Thomas Pitts (Margaret) of New Augusta; his aunt Lena Pilgrim of Bay Springs; two brothers-in- laws, Larry White (Sandra) of Laurel and Ben White (Fay) of Shongaloo, La.; sister-in-law, Tracey White of Laurel; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Morris worked and studied hard during his 74 years. He served his country and family well. Now, may he rest peacefully knowing he was loved and respected by many and his work here is done. After 33 years of fighting Parkinson’s, his suffering is over and an eternity of paradise has begun. We will carry his memory in our hearts forever.
There will be a cremation memorial at Memory Chapel on Thursday Feb. 7, from 5:30-8 p.m.
To sign and view the online guestbook, go to www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.