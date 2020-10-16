James “Ray” Polson, 66, of Laurel went home to be with Lord and Savior Jesus Christ following a brave battle with a lengthy illness. Ray was born on Monday, May 10, 1954, to Robert and Tommie Polson of Laurel and peacefully passed away at home on Oct. 14, 2020.
Ray will be remembered as a kind and gentle person who always had a smile on his face. Ray enjoyed his life, family and many friends. He was an extremely talented and skilled worker who could build or repair anything. You would often find him helping friends and neighbors in the community. Ray was a longtime member of West Laurel Baptist Church. He was always there to brighten the lives of others.
Ray and his wife Janet lovingly shared 33 years of marriage. It was based on mutual support and a deep love for each other. They stood by each other’s side on the good days and even closer on bad days. Janet gracefully cared for him throughout his illness.
Ray was preceded in death by his loving mother Tommie N. Polson. As we all know, she was right there welcoming him into the gates of heaven.
Survivors include his wife Janet Polson of Laurel; father Robert Polson of Laurel; brothers John Polson of Laurel and David Polson (Donna) of Madison; stepson BJ Bond of Laurel and niece Jozette Polson of Bay Springs.
Ray was a person of faith and lived life serving others. Ray will be missed but not forgotten. Heaven has gained another angel.
Graveside services were Friday at Hickory Grove Cemetery and burial followed. Rev. Steve Jackson, pastor at West Laurel Baptist Church, officiated. Longtime family friend Jimmy Knight sang “Amazing Grace” during the service. Memory Chapel Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Pallbearers were Charlie Bryant, Buddy Blackmon, David Polson, Mark Munn, John Walters and Donald Smith.
