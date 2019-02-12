James Preston Craven, 91, of Laurel died Monday, Feb.11, 2019 at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1928 in Laure.
Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 14, from 10-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Burial will follow the funeral in Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Edward Craven and Beatrice Craven; daughter Juanita Lynn Craven; sister Joyce Reynolds (Chester); and brothers Charles Craven (Juanita), Teddy Craven (Jean) and David Craven (Tina).
Survivors include his wife of 69 years Juanita Aline Craven; children Cynthia Gail Williams, James Darrell Craven and Lisa Ann Pilgrim (Wayne); grandchildren Kerrie Garza, Kevin Williams, Rebecca Buchanan (David), Candice Ball (Mark), James Randall Craven (Codie), Amber Lightsey (Tyler) and Travis Fraga (Joni); great-grandchildren Mason Craven, Jamy Craven, Carlie Craven, Weston Craven, Ethan Ehrig, Alaena Ehrig, Gage Buchanan, Hunter Buchanan, Alyssa Ball, Adalyn Ball, Grant Lightsey, Katelyn Lightsey, Preston Lightsey, Chance Fraga, Maggie Lynn Fraga and Matthew Garza; and siblings Carl Craven (Gloria), Eva Hammond, Helen James and Trina Craven.
Pallbearers will be David Buchanan, Tyler Lightsey, Michael Street and Mark Ball.
