James R. Ford, 90, of Taylorsville passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He was born on Sunday, Nov. 15, 1931, in Taylorsville.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 31, from 9-11 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the funeral home and burial will be in New Home Baptist Church cemetery. Brother Eddie Bryant, Brother Ron Swindall and Brother Charles Welch will officiate.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
James was an active member and deacon of New Home Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Stringer High School. James was a veteran of the Korean conflict. He served as president of Smith County Farm Bureau for many years, as well as Farm Bureau state board.
James was a vegetable farmer, most known for his Ford’s best tomatoes. He was a talker and would tell anyone a story. Even if you had heard it multiple times, you would listen with all your heart. He loved the Lord and made sure his children and grandchildren were raised to know and love the Lord. He had a love for his family that some people never knew. He strived to do the best in all that he did, and quitting was not in his vocabulary. He touched the lives of many through the tender, caring mannerisms, and will be missed by all who knew him. Although he is no longer with us in body, his spirit will walk with us through the remainder of our days.
James was preceded in death by his parents O.K. and Mattie Chlidre Ford; daughter Michele Gregory; great-grandson Kayden Windham; and siblings Earl Ford, Albert Ford, Oneida Steele and Melba Kay Johnson.
James is survived by his wife of 64 years Barbara Ford; sons Mike Ford (Tammy) and Kevin Ford (Rhonda); daughters Kim Windham (Ray) and Kristy McCord (Kenny); son-in-law Rusty Gregory; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Ford, Chance Gregory, Tyler Windham, Noah McCord, Joseph Blackwell and Tony Hudson.
Honorary pallbearers will be The Coffee Club.
