James R. Whittington, 87, of Laurel went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. He was born Tuesday, Nov. 14, 1933, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 1 and the burial will follow in Sharon Cemetery. Brother Billy Dowdy will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He served his country in the United States Air Force for 21 years. He was an active member of Magnolia Baptist Church of Laurel.
He was preceded in death by his parents W.H. Sr. and Cordell Whittington; and siblings Joyce Myers and W.H. Whittington Jr.
Survivors include his wife of 69 years Iva Merle Rivers Whittington; son James Ronald Whittington Jr. (Janice); daughter Rhoda Thrash (Steve); son Drew L. Whittington (Stephanie); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Adam Thrash, Josh Thrash, Chris Whittington, Andrew Whittington, Jonathan Whittington and Steve Thrash.
Honorary pallbearer will be Dr. B. R. Patel.
The family thanks all the nurses on the first floor of South Central Regional Medical Center, especially Regina Anderson and the staff nurses and social workers of Comfort Care Nursing Center. Special thanks to Dr. B.R. Patel, his physician of 43 years.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.