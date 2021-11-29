James Ralph Slaton, 82, peacefully passed away on Saturday, Nov. 27 2021 surrounded by his beloved family. He was born on Feb. 27, 1939, to James Daniel and Dicia Walters Slaton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; older brother James Henry Slaton; parents-in-law Roy and Frances Busby; sister-in-law Faye Busby Walker; an infant daughter; and his spoiled pets Buffy and Kasey.
He will be greatly missed by his adored wife of 62 years Willa Dean Busby Slaton; his sisters-in-law Clarice Busby Hartshorn (Norman) and Eloise Busby Graham (James); his children Dr. Karen Slaton, Kimble Slaton (Susan) and Karla Barnes (Bryan); grandchildren Kiefer Slaton (Haley), Emily Carter (Sam), Leah Winger (Daniel) and Marian Thomas (Nathan); and his great-grandchildren Violet Carter, Joel Winger, Lucy Carter, Piper Thomas, Leona Carter, Chloe Thomas and soon-to-arrive Jordan Winger; siblings Jack Slaton, Billy Ray Slaton, Ray Slaton and Faye Craft; as well as a host of nieces and nephews whom he absolutely cherished. Uncle Ralph was a favorite and always up for fishing and Kubota rides around Busby Drive.
Ralph worked for many years as a maintenance electrician and retired from Rowan Companies of Houston, Texas. He had the gift of repairing anything that needed repairing. He was a devoted Christian and loved playing guitar and singing old gospel hymns. His hobbies were eating his wife’s cooking and fishing. He also loved telling jokes. Our favorites were the ones where he would get so tickled that he couldn’t finish telling them. His laugh was quick and infectious.
Ralph had a huge heart for hungry children and would go out of his way to feed everyone he could. If you are so inclined, in his honor, buy a meal for someone who needs it this holiday season.
Services will be at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be 10:15 a.m. until the hour of service.
Memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).
